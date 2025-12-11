Dave Chappelle Roasts Diddy, Admitting He’d Handle Him Different Than Kid Cudi

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dave Chappelle reignites his long-running Puffy parody legacy by joking that he’d “handle it differently” if Diddy ever blew up his car.

Dave Chappelle is a funny guy. He’s a really funny guy. But is he still that funny when Diddy is roaming the earth? That’s the question people are suddenly asking after Dave took a surprising jab at the Bad Boy mogul. And to be clear, nobody is rooting for any gangster theatrics here — not at all. Still, Dave strongly hinted that if Diddy ever pressed him the way he allegedly pressed Kid Cudi, things would go a whole lot differently.

Now, why does this matter?

Because Dave has history with Puff. Go back to the early 2000s: on Chappelle’s Show, Dave turned Diddy into a cultural caricature with the legendary “Making the Band” parody… the cheesecake walk, the big boss talk, all of it. It’s one of the most iconic sketches of the era, and it actually helped cement Puffy’s pop-culture mythology. Diddy himself leaned into the joke at the time, even reenacting it years later. So Dave’s jokes about him aren’t coming out of nowhere.

Fast-forward to now.

In a new leaked clip from Dave’s rumored upcoming Netflix special, he jokes about how he’d respond if Diddy blew up his car the way he allegedly blew up Kid Cudi’s. As you already know, Diddy is accused of tossing a Molotov-cocktail-style device onto Cudi’s vehicle, which reportedly exploded. The story created a cloud of speculation, all allegedly tied to jealousy over Cassie.

Whether people believe the story or not, the culture has spent years imagining what they would do in that situation. And Dave Chappelle jumped right in. He said he’s “built like that,” implying he would definitely handle it like a G.

Now remember: Dave notoriously forbids recording at his shows. Phones get locked up. Devices get bagged. But somebody clearly smuggled one in, and the clip hit the internet anyway. It’s only going to supercharge promotion for his next rumored Netflix special, which is already poised to dominate streaming when it drops. Chappelle stays controversial, Netflix stays winning and the internet stays messy.

Stay tuned.