Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Herself Banned from Met Gala?

Megan Thee Stallion may face serious consequences after breaking Met Gala rules and bragging about it to her fans.

When you go to fancy events like the Met Gala, you better know there are rules. I know it looked like all the Black people there were running the show, but make no mistake about it, Anna Wintour is the boss. Nobody defies the boss. Or do they?

I’m hearing some rumors, and those rumors are dark—dark like Doechii’s skin. And let me be clear, that’s not an insult to her; I’m saying this situation could lead to serious consequences for one person in particular. That person? Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan did the unthinkable. She broke Anna Wintour’s rules.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion is a true February Aquarius, and that means she inclined to push boundaries. But this time, she might have gone too far—especially since she openly bragged about it and brought her fans along for the ride.

Megan snuck a phone into the Met Gala and posted clips to her audience. I’m not sure what her goal was, but Anna Wintour is notoriously strict about keeping the inner workings of the Gala hush-hush. As you probably know, the only thing we typically see is the red carpet and grand display of fashion. After that? It’s radio silence. Sure, we know there’s a dinner and maybe some performances—but that’s all behind the velvet curtain.

Megan, however, gave people a peek inside, showing the dinner seating, the meal and a few other random moments. She even admitted on camera that she wasn’t supposed to have her phone and that she snuck it in.

People who break the rules at the Met Gala risk being blacklisted. I always wonder why it’s called blacklisted when white folks are the ones doing this? Call it whitelisted. I digress.

The big question is: Will Megan Thee Stallion be banned?

She’s a massive rap star, but as we saw earlier this week, stars were shining everywhere. The Met Gala will go on, with or without her. It might not be as cool, but it will continue.

We’ll see soon enough if there are consequences for this major infraction.