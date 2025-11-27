Diddy’s Thanksgiving Meal Revealed – Inside Fort Dix Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s Thanksgiving at Fort Dix will trade luxury for a plastic tray of turkey, starches, and reality as his prison sentence sets in.

Yes. I am beginning to think we are obsessed with Diddy. But I know people want to know what he has for Thanksgiving so here it is.

The “feast” at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix will not be what he is used to. The man who built an empire on luxury is about to experience a holiday plate that looks like the Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

The Thanksgiving lunch at Fort Dix is the “big” meal of the day and gives inmates a choice between roasted turkey or soy chicken and vegetables. The sides read like a budget remix of a hotel buffet: cornbread and dressing, baked sweet potato, mashed potatoes, corn, chicken gravy, whole wheat bread, and either fruit or a holiday dessert. Drinks are included, but dot expect DeLeón.

I don’t know though. Something tells me he might be able to get some legit turkey and stuffing in there like they are getting phones in there. But that’s just me! Back to the food of the day.

Breakfast is a vibe. Inmates get bananas, bran flakes, whole wheat bread, skim milk, jelly packets, and margarine. OK, the dinner is where I am disappointed. Diddy and the rest of the general population will choose between a deli-meat-and-cheese sandwich or peanut butter and jelly, plus a side like chips, fruit, dessert, or more bread with jelly. Nah, they would have done better letting T.I. or somebody donate some meals.

Lucky for them, Christmas is around the corner.

Christmas brings some cheer. Inmates will be offered baked Cornish hen, but inside is inside. And the menu is the menu. Diddy seems to be happier than he was in the New York Hell. If you are still reading this, check out what Q Parker of 112 fame had to say about Diddy.

Diddy is serving a sentence of more than four years after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two sex trafficking charges that would have carried far more severe penalties.

The mess has only intensified with rival 50 Cent announcing that the four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning will premiere December 2 on Netflix. Fif is trying to be the Grinch of Diddy’s Christmas while the man himself is eating institutional hen. DAMN.

So this Thanksgiving, Diddy gets to pick between turkey and soy chicken, all while bracing for the next wave of heat coming from the outside. JFC!

