Drake & Gordo Are Back—But Don’t Expect Rap Music

While some think Drake’s on the decline, he’s back experimenting with a new sound alongside Gordo.

Drake is not just out here selling gambling apps. Drake is not just out here suing people. Drake is not just out here living his best life. Drake is actually getting ready to drop a new project.

That’s right. Some of y’all thought Drake was done, but I don’t think that’s the case. Drake and Gordo have announced a new project—and it’s probably not Hip-Hop. Gordo made it clear: if you love house music, this one’s for you. It’s a six-song, 16-minute EP that they reportedly cooked up in just 48 hours.

Now, when does it drop? That part’s unclear. But it shouldn’t be long—they already made the full announcement on social media. They emphasized “house music,” too. While I respect the artistic stretch, personally, I’m not really checking for house music in 2025. But shout out to them for pushing the envelope in a time when some people think Drake is falling off.

By the way, Drake and Gordo have a solid track record together, and fans are hyped. So don’t mind me—what I think doesn’t matter. What The Drake Contingency thinks? Now that matters. They seem to think this is a big win. Me? I just want to hear Drake rap. He’s been dabbling in a lot of alternative styles lately. God bless.

If you love house music drake… these are for you.. pic.twitter.com/VmzfiUn14i — GORDO (@GordoSZN) May 22, 2025

By the way, if the name Gordo rings a bell, you might know him better by his old name—DJ Carnage. Back when he was Carnage, he was already shaking up the EDM scene. But as Gordo, he’s been diving deeper into house music and minimalist club vibes. Drake first teamed up with Gordo on his Honestly, Nevermind album in 2022, a project that had people raising eyebrows because it leaned way more into house and dance music than traditional rap.

Gordo co-produced multiple tracks on that album, including the standout “Sticky” and “Massive.” Whether you loved or hated it, it proved Drake was willing to take risks—and Gordo was a big part of that shift. Their chemistry was undeniable and, apparently, they’ve decided to double down on it with this new EP.

This latest project isn’t just a one-off vibe—it’s a continuation of the creative energy they’ve built. So if you liked that Honestly, Nevermind era, this new drop might hit just right for you.

-illseed out