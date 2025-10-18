Drake Shows Off His $1 Million Rolex—Is He Asking To Be Robbed?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake showed off a rare Rolex Daytona “Barbie” timepiece on Instagram Thursday night (October 16), a watch reportedly worth about $1 million.

The post included a series of photos featuring the pink Rolex with hot pink sapphires lining the bezel, a model known among collectors as the Rolex Daytona “Barbie.”

In one image, Drake is seen standing in an elevator holding a laptop while wearing the watch. Another photo shows a close-up of the unique piece. He captioned the post, “Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll.”

Got this Barbie on my wrist where is Staci Doll pic.twitter.com/B5XJRxJi2r — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 17, 2025

Esquire reported that only 10 pieces of the coveted model were made. While Rolex has not publicly listed a price, estimates suggest it retails for around £310,000 ($417,219). On the secondary market, the value can reach £700,000 ($941,430) or more. Other high-profile owners include soccer star Lionel Messi and actor Mark Wahlberg, both known for their extensive luxury watch collections.

Drake travels with a lot of security, which is probably smart. Posting valuables on social media is essentially what led to Pop Smoke’s 202o murder. Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was also the victim of a robbery. In 2016, five men disguised as police officers broke into her suite at the Hôtel de Pourtalès, restrained the concierge and forced him to lead them to her room.

The assailants zip-tied Kardashian’s hands, gagged her and pointed a gun at her while demanding jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring from West and other valuables worth about $10 million in total.

Drake’s social media flex comes as he readies his upcoming album Iceman, which he has been teasing throughout 2025. The album’s rollout has included tracks such as “Which One,” “What Did I Miss?” and “Dog House,” along with his Iceman YouTube series.

When Iceman arrives, it will follow Drake’s unsuccessful lawsuit against his parent label, Universal Music Group, over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”