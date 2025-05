Fabolous responded to claims he was taking sides in Remy Ma and Papoose’s messy split after the former couple’s divorce spilled online.

Fabolous cleared the air Thursday (May 22) after posting a photo with Remy Ma from the Knicks-Celtics game, prompting speculation he was throwing shade at Papoose following the former couple’s messy social media spat hours earlier.

The Instagram post featured a carousel of images from the game earlier this week, where Fabolous performed during halftime.

The first image showed him standing next to Remy Ma, and the caption read, “Sometimes to get over a LOSS.. You gotta Reminisce on a WIN!” The wordplay on Remy’s full name, Reminisce, didn’t go unnoticed.

Within minutes, the comments lit up with accusations that Fabolous had picked a side in the public fallout between Remy and Papoose.

“Oh you messyyyyyyy,” one user wrote. Another added, “u instA-gating chill out.” A third chimed in, “Oh you picking sides.”

Even comedian Lil Duval jumped in with a GIF, captioned, “I see what you did there.”

But Fab quickly shut down the rumors, claiming he had no clue about the drama unfolding on social media.

Responding to Lil Duval, he wrote, “i swear to god I didn’t see the smoke til after i posted. im on a plane to Germany. Soon as my post went thru a post of Remy talking popped up. I said Wowww I answered a text & came back to the gram a post of Pap talking popped up. I said OMG. S### crazy.”

The timing of the post couldn’t have been worse.

Remy Ma and Papoose’s relationship exploded online this week, with both airing years of grievances in separate Instagram Live sessions.

Remy accused Pap of refusing to move out and only filing for divorce after she pushed him to. Papoose clapped back with screenshots and claimed she was lying and was trying to get back together.

Allegations ranged from cheating and ghostwriting to a hidden child, turning what was once a private marriage into a public meltdown.