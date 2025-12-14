False Claims About Fat Joe-N-Diddy Are Circulating Online, Here’s the Truth

A disturbing rumor claiming Fat Joe crossed Diddy is circulating online, but a closer look reveals there is no truth behind the claim.

I do not clear up rumors the way I used to, mainly because rappers now have the ability to go online and shut things down themselves in real time. Social media has changed the game. But sometimes the rumors are so egregious and so reckless that the artist involved chooses not to respond at all. Addressing them can give the lie more oxygen than it deserves.

This is one of those times where stepping in feels necessary, and I am doing that for Fat Joe.

There is a truly horrendous rumor floating around the internet claiming that Fat Joe somehow crossed Sean “Diddy” Combs. What people may not realize, or may be choosing to ignore, is that Fat Joe and Diddy have been friends for a very long time. They have been cool publicly and privately, and they have communicated over the years. I cannot speak to the exact nature of their relationship now, especially given everything surrounding Diddy’s current legal situation, but I can say with certainty that they were in communication in the past.

I know this because there was once a rumor about Fat Joe working on an album involving The Notorious B.I.G.’s unreleased material. When that story surfaced, Joe attempted to resolve it properly and respectfully by going through Diddy. Diddy never went public to confirm or deny anything, but behind the scenes, conversations did happen. One of the producers affiliated with the Hitmen was involved, and the matter was addressed quietly. None of that ever became public, by design.

Now there is a new statement circulating online suggesting that Diddy allegedly tried something inappropriate with Fat Joe and that Joe somehow “let him go” or exposed him. The claim is being presented as if it were a direct statement from Fat Joe.

I can categorically say that this is false. It is fake. Just re-read that nonsense!

If Fat Joe had ever made a statement like that, there would be video or an actual tweet. It would not surface as some typed quote floating around the internet. Anyone familiar with this culture know how this goes!

I felt obligated to clear this up because Fat Joe has taken criticism over the years for half-truths, exaggerations, and selective storytelling. That criticism may be fair at times, but this situation is not one of those moments. He did not do this to his longtime friend. This rumor is not on him.

