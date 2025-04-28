Footage Proves Eminem Did Not Call Rhymefest N-Word During Scribble Jam Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rhymefest’s memory did Eminem dirty and now he may owe his former battle buddy an apology.

Rhymefest’s Wild Eminem Story Just Got Debunked.

Rhymefest and Eminem are both back in the rumor mill, thanks to claim about the N-word and a legendary rap battle. Rhymefest recently claimed that Eminem was the first white person to call him the N-word during their battle at Scribble Jam. Who else remembers the legendary Cincinnati 1990s rap battle arena that bred some of the fiercest artists in the game?

Scribble Jam was the breeding ground before AllHipHop called it that. If you made it out of that ring, you earned your stripes. Rhymefest built a career not just on battling but also on songwriting and activism. So, when he said Em called him the N-word, we were stunned.

I immediately sprinted over to YouTube to see if there was video proof. I dug deep into the archives, but couldn’t find a clear moment where Em used the word in that battle. Parts of the battle were online, sure, but not a full, unedited version. I was on the verge of giving up when the unthinkable happened.

Kuniva from D12 (salute) slid into AllHipHop’s Instagram inbox with receipts. He sent a direct message containing full footage in question of the Eminem vs. Rhymefest showdown at Scribble Jam. No N-word. Eminem is completely exonerated from the heavy accusation. Benzino had to be foaming at the mouth over this.

Now, truth be told, there were already commenters saying the story was off. But if you know anything about social media comment sections, you know they are full of half-truths. Getting direct footage from someone who really knows? That is gold. Thanks, Kuniva!

It’s also a reminder that memories can betray us. As we get older, those recollections sometimes become more colorful. No shade to Rhymefest, but it looks like Eminem deserves a public apology. Maybe he can just say “my bad” and keep it pushing. Eminem does not seem to care about anything. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, salute to both legends!

Here’s our interview with Fest.