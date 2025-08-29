Funkmaster Flex Said “Last Show” & Internet Goofs Assumed That Meant Retirement

Fans thing Funkmaster Flex is retiring, but they probably have it all wrong.

Funkmaster Flex and retirement rumors are blowing up the internet. But, the internet has poor reading comprehension skills. The man never said he was hanging it all up. What Flex did say was: “This Monday Labor Day, September 1 with [sic] be my last show on Hot 97 at 7 PM! End of an era that I enjoyed very much! Super enjoyed it all! I will make the last show a great one! Appreciate everyone who has supported me over the years!” That’s it. Did you hear retirement?

So why are people acting like the king of bomb drops just announced his own funeral? “He was a good ol wily DJ!” Folks are spinning this into a full-blown retirement story, like Flex is about to flee to a Florida golf course. But those that really know Flex—and radio—understand better.

Flex is a seasoned veteran and radio legend. Older guys in radio often get pushed onto the pasture, but this isn’t “the end.” The whispers in the industry say Flex is shifting to a daytime shift, not waving goodbye. Would Hot 97 really let their most iconic DJ just walk out? Not likely. Love him or hate him, Flex is a living fixture in Hip-Hop culture. His voice, his drops and his bombs are part of the DNA of the station.

What’s really clownish is how quickly people jumped to conclusions. It’s like folks wanted to write his obituary more than face facts. Flex has way too much going on—brand, legacy, influence—to simply resign his post. Come on. The more sensible read is that he’s moving time slots. That’s a big difference from retirement.

Don’t bury Funk Flex just yet. The man has been feeding Hip-Hop through the airwaves for decades. I know there are a lot of people who don’t like him, but that’s neither here nor there. Stay tuned, because I bet the next announcement is going to prove chatter is premature at best. And pure nonsense at worst.

Check out this commercial mixtape Flex did in the ’90s.