Ghostface Killah’s Son Infinite Coles Confronts Father With Emotional New Songs

Infinite Coles, son of Wu-Tang legend Ghostface Killah, calls out his father with emotional new lyrics about neglect, masculinity and unconditional love.

Ghostface Killah’s son Infinite Coles is pulling back the curtain on his complicated relationship with his father. The rapper has two newly released songs, that make for an interesting mixture. He’s dropped “SweetFaceKillah” and “Dad & I” to get his point across.

On the tracks, I.C. doesn’t shy away from naming the pain he feels. “How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father..is it me?/Am I not your cup of tea?/Are my pants not low, like your self-esteem?/Do I need to f##k a b#### just so you could see,” he raps.

The contrast between Ghostface’s larger-than-life persona and his alleged absence in the role as a father seems to hurt Infinite most. Then there’s the other side where he says, “You told me to man-up when I wear makeup, can you love me now?” Powerful.

The lyrics underscore a struggle that goes beyond one family. Infinite has been carving out his own lane in music with a sound that bounces between R&B and alternative influences. He took to rapping, I suppose, to get his point across. Let us not pretend that he has not been very open about his sexuality and his father. The old-school Hip-Hop world was predicated on toughness and very traditional masculinity. That was dominant and now, it seems, fluidity is more “the thing.”

For Ghostface, a Wu-Tang Clan icon, his son’s words sound like a direct challenge. I am wondering if this will ever resolve itself, because it feels like we get “an open letter to a father” every year or so.

The plea “can you love me now” is universal. I wonder how it will land with Ghostface who just dropped another album?

Whether Ghostface responds publicly or not, Infinite Coles has made his statement clear. I hope he can get past this either way. If his dad never likes him or accepts him, he’s going to have to figure that out. This has gone on for years. Turn a personal struggle into a personal flashpoint, because it may never be a cultural one.