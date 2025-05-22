GloRilla Addresses Rumors Of Siding With Tory Lanez Over Megan Thee Stallion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla addressed the Megan Thee Stallion drama after her Tory Lanez Instagram Story post caused backlash.

GloRilla shut down rumors of a rift with Megan Thee Stallion after speculation swirled that she had taken sides with Tory Lanez by reposting one of his songs on Instagram.

The Memphis rapper caught heat after sharing a Lanez track with a post that read, “I’m forever grateful for the heart I have, the way I love, the way I treat people, my pure intent. It’s all a blessing.”

Given Lanez’s 2022 conviction for shooting Megan in 2020, the post quickly raised eyebrows.

Shortly after the post went live, social media users noticed Megan had unfollowed GloRilla on Instagram, prompting talk of a possible fallout between the two collaborators. GloRilla then unfollowed Megan as well, adding fuel to the online chatter.

Megan Thee Stallion UNFOLLOWS Glorilla on Instagram after she reposted a post with a Tory Lanez song attached 👀😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/MBMe9d4upK — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) May 21, 2025

But the tension didn’t last long. GloRilla addressed the controversy directly on X (Twitter) late Wednesday night (May 21).

“Ion internet s### and I don’t do mess!” she explained. “It was an innocent repost.”

The statement seemed to cool things off, and both artists now follow each other again on Instagram.

The timing of the dust-up was especially notable given Megan Thee Stallion’s recent remarks following a push to pardon Lanez.

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on several tracks, including “Wanna Be” and “HOW I LOOK.” Meg even brought Glo along for her Hot Girl Summer Tour, and they hinted at a joint album.

“We’re both so busy,” Megan explained last year. “We said we were going to sit down in December and start working on it. So, y’all really need to spam Glo for real because we’re both bullshiters.”