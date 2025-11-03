Gracie Bon Claims She Dated Drake — Then Things Got “Weird”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gracie Bon claims she dated Drake and saw “weird things” at his parties — but Drake says it’s “big cap.”

Gracie Bon and Drake? What the…

These two are trending heavy right now and you know why. The Panamanian model with the biggest backside ever has sent social media into panic mode claiming she once dated the Certified Lover Boy. Bon stars on La Casa De Alofoke, a reality show, and made this made the wild revelation in a casual group convo. Yesterday, when it broke, I was watching football, but today…I have time.

According to Bon, she and Drake were romantically involved. She said it did not end well.

“I feel like famous people do weird things but they don’t understand…” she said in her native language. She continued saying she cut him off after witnessing some unspecified unsettling behavior. She then accused Drake of blackballing her.

Wait a second, this gets worse. She claims that there was considerable truth in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” but did not get too specific. Folks are now clamoring about what parts are true and real.

There’s one problem with her claims. There’s zero public record of Bon and Drake ever being an item. No pictures, no sightings, no bars…hold up.

People do not know what to believe. Some folks are calling cap and others are saying, “Sounds about right.”

But Drake actually commented saying, “big cap… black balled is crazy.” And then there was ever more chaos online.

What we have now is a classic case of “he said, she said” – straight out of Hip-Hop’s reality TV era. One thing is for sure: Gracie Bon’s stock just went way up!

Thanks, Drake! This is the first time Gracie has been on AHH! It will not be the last!