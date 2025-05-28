Janet Jackson May Be Kanye’s West’s Secret Supporter For All The Wrong Reasons

Janet Jackson has caused confusion after wearing a tank top with a symbol many believe is tied to Kanye West’s controversial fashion line.

Janet Jackson has been pretty low-key ever since she got caught repeating misinformation about Kamala Harris. She lost a lot of people after that. I’ll admit, she lost me, too.

But recently, it seems like some folks have decided it’s OK to give her a platform again. The other night at the American Music Awards, Janet was in the building. She performed but honestly, it felt like a pretty uneventful moment. And that’s not hate—it just didn’t have any buzz or controversy attached.

Well… maybe there was a little drama. Some eagle-eyed (pun all intended) viewers noticed something odd about her outfit. Janet wore a white ensemble and on her tank top was a specific symbol that some folks online say is connected to Kanye West. That symbol? Apparently German. You already know where this conversation could go. OR HAS GONE.

What’s strange is why Janet Jackson would seemingly throw support behind Kanye West, especially when his name has been tied to antisemitic rhetoric. I’m not going to get deep into the theories, but the word floating around—speculative, alleged and probably wrong—is that Janet blames a certain group of people for Michael Jackson’s death. Is that true? I always thought it was a Black doctor who was held responsible in court.

Why rock what appears to be Kanye West gear? And if it’s not from his collection, why are so many people convinced it is? Most people saying it are Kanye fans who seem to believe she’s aligning with him on some level. That’s wild considering what Janet has stood for over the years. He represents something totally different, almost the opposite of the message she carried in her early career. Has she changed? I don’t know. I will say this: I looked. And that bird logo looks eerily close to those hateful symbols.

What I do know for sure is that she went after the first Black woman vice presidential candidate in recent history and never walked it back. She didn’t apologize, didn’t explain. That’s her right. But I believe her reasoning was totally off base. It honestly feels like she and her brother Randy might’ve (definitely based on the reports we saw) gotten pulled into that whole MAGA mindset. That’s that sh#t I don’t like!

Anyway, if someone out there can help me figure out what that symbol really means or what’s going on here, I’d truly appreciate it. Go look at that shirt and tell me what you think.