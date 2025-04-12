Kanye West Makes Wild Claims About Madonna & Ashley Olsen In Twitter Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West unleashed a string of explicit tweets, claiming he had sexual encounters with Madonna and Ashley Olsen.

Kanye West ignited a storm online with a barrage of sexually explicit posts, including claims of past encounters with Madonna and Ashley Olsen. The polarizing figure opened the floodgates earlier this week with a tweet referencing the pop icon.

“When I made out with Madonna she was bragging about how she f##### Basquiat and PAC,” he wrote. “I was like damn She love to brag just like meee.” He followed that with a reference to Ashley Olsen, writing, “I used to f### Ashley [Olsen] thats why the twins got the shot out on N##### in Paris.”

The tweets spiraled into a series of crude and graphic statements about other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and his own employees.

Several posts veered into misogynistic territory, with West making sweeping generalizations about women and sex.

“Every b#### sell p####,” he wrote, before going on to compare sex work, surrogacy and office dynamics in a string of vulgar metaphors: “A prostitute gives up p#### for an hour / A surrogate gives up they p#### for 9 months / A under qualified secretary gives up they p#### to their wife beaten boss / A wife gives up the p#### for life.”

Kanye West Justifies His Tweets

In another post, West appeared to brag about sexually assaulting employees and dismissed the Me Too Movement while boasting about his wealth and anatomy.

“This is how you tweet when you don’t second guess your self,” he added. “Oh and when you don’t have a boss / Oh and when you’re dumb rich / Oh and when you f##### very bad b#### on the planet / Oh when you’re dick is stupid long / Oh and when … you get the picture.”

West, who claimed he’s aiming to become the most prolific tweeter ever, showed no signs of slowing down during the late-night tirade.