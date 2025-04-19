Kash Doll Explains Origins Of Viral $20 Bill Nose-Picking Incident At NBA Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll ended up basically blaming her boyfriend for the incident.

Kash Doll is falling back on her hometown heritage following a wave of backlash she has faced after going viral during her recent outing at an NBA game in Detroit.

During a recent interview with an Atlanta radio station, Kash Doll admitted she’s no stranger to public scrutiny, and that’s part of the reason why she says she shared the clip of herself wiping her nose with a $20 bill at the Detroit Pistons game. Since going viral for the unexpected moment that had fans and critics alike buzzing and sparked plenty of backlash, she’s says she’s not losing any sleep over it.

“You know anything come at me, I’m kind of ready for it,” Kash Doll said. “Like even when I’m viral for wiping my nose with a 20 and everybody’s mad. I don’t even care.”

Kash doll always been corny and she almost was redeeming herself and then boom this https://t.co/TOQz12AnNU — Z (@youngfasa) April 13, 2025

Kash Doll went on to explain that the decision to use money wasn’t premeditated or part of a flex. It was more of a spontaneous reaction to the moment. According to Kash Doll, the gesture also ties into her hometown’s unique flair for flashy behavior.

“First off, this is Detroit culture,” she said. “We have an ice cam where you show jewelry. We have people that get on the camera and rip up $100 bills. In Detroit, our culture, it’s like, we stunt. That’s our thing.”

But she made it clear that her intent wasn’t to show off.

“I’m gonna be 100 percent honest with y’all,” she said. “I wasn’t doing it to stunt.”

She added that the moment was actually sparked by her NFL player boo Za’Darius Smith, who apparently told her she had some proverbial bats in the cave, prompting her to extract them.

“I literally switched purses and my boo said I had something right there on my nose,” she said. “And all I had in there was some money. And that’s the only thing I could do. And I did it.”

Even more telling, Kash Doll initially didn’t record the moment. It wasn’t until afterward that she realized the impact it might have.

“I did it and didn’t record it at first,” she explained. “Because it was genuine. But then I’m like, ‘Oh, this is kind of fly. Like, everybody be wiping their tears with f###### money. Let me just do this. Let me wipe my nose. This is different.'”

She eventually decided to post the clip, fully aware it might stir controversy.

“I did it, and I recorded it and put it up,” she said. “And it became a thing. And I’m like, ‘Ah, f### y’all.'”