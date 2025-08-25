Katt Williams Might Be Pulled Into Murder Case Of Comedian Reggie Carroll

Comedian Billy Sorrells demands answers after alleging that Reggie Carroll was killed at Katt Williams’ home, calling out Mo’Nique and Red Grant for their silence.

Don’t let the TMZ article fool you. This case is about to get crazier. Fast.

The death of comedian Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, who was fatally shot in Southaven on August 21, has rattled the comedy community. Fellow comic and creator Billy Sorrells is not playing games. He’s demanding answers and naming names. Bro is naming the big dogs.

In an Instagram Live broadcast, Sorrells alleged that Carroll was killed at a residence tied to comedian Katt Williams. This isn’t verified, but it’s very public. And, for some reason, he jabbed at other comedians for being silent. He name-checked a few big dogs, including Katt.

“Yeah, you might wanna go get TMZ for this one,” he said.” Yeah, y’all might need to go start tagging the blogs. What we not going to do is we not going to act like Katt… you didn’t know who the f### Reggie Carroll was. What we not going to do is act like Red Grant, you ain’t know who Reggie Carroll was. What we not going to do? You sit up here, Mo’Nique, and downplay who the f### Reggie Carroll was?”

Mo’Nique has pictures with Reggie, but I don’t believe she posted them post-death. I’m not sure what the relationship was with the other comics, but I do know generally there’s a kinship amongst these folks. Also, it’s my understanding that they all toured with Katt.

Billy added: “Katt Williams. You the truth teller. You the Lord of knowing so much truth. You the master of being able to tell everybody else this s###. Katt Williams… tell me why Reggie Carroll died out your house. Tell us what happened to Reggie Carroll.”

Billy Sorrells also identified the man arrested in connection with Carroll’s death as Tranell Williams, alleging that he may be related to Katt Williams. Now, we haven’t been privy to the details of the death, and I don’t expect anybody to speak out during an ongoing murder case. But, Billy isn’t biting his tongue. He took time to describe the man he says killed Reggie.

“Don’t sit here and be quiet now,” he said. “Tranell Williams. Got court on Wednesday, a 6’8”, 225-pound n###a. Y’all know what size Reggie was. Reggie was hit more than five times. Why y’all left Reggie out there on the motherf###ing curb by your crib?”

“Riddle me that. Everybody want to talk about who sucking d### and all this other bulls###. Tell us why my n###a dead. Katt, tell us why Reggie Carroll died at your house, n###a.”

For the record, authorities haven’t confirmed any family connection between the suspect and Katt Williams. But, court records list Tranell Williams as facing charges in Carroll’s death.

Neither Katt, Red nor Mo’Nique has commented publicly. The investigation is ongoing and I’m sure there will be more.