Kid Rock Song He Should Perform At MAGA Halftime Show

A resurfaced Kid Rock lyric has ignited backlash just days before his Turning Point USA Super Bowl halftime counterprogramming.

Putting this out here just in case you don’t want to read:

“Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage. See, some say that’s statutory. But I say it’s mandatory.” – Kid Rock

Kid Rock finds himself at the center of an uncomfortable situation on Super Bowl Sunday. A 2001 lyric is back, just as Turning Point USA gears up for the “All American Halftime Show.” This is considered conservative counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s NFL performance. Kid Rock is a POS and this song is helping more people realize that.

“Cool, Daddy Cool,” is the name of the song. Here it is, right around the 2:20 mark:

Somehow – in the weirdest way – this song made its way into the animated family movie Osmosis Jones. “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ’em underage. See, some say that’s statutory. But I say it’s mandatory,” the rocker raps. Part of the verse was delivered by Joe C, Rock’s longtime hype man. He passed away but here’s a stray: F you too. Faith, family, and freedom? Uh….

The timing could not be worse for Turning Point USA, which has positioned its Super Bowl stream as a values driven alternative to the NFL halftime show. We all know that is a bunch of crap as we have the Epstein Files in the background. Kid Rock boldly professes a sexual longing for underage girls. Nice and, frankly, on brand. By the way, at a 2001 Saturday Night Live appearance Rock made comments about the Olsen twins – just 14 years old at the time. “Why is every guy in America waiting on these chicks to turn 18?” he said at the time. “If there’s grass on the field, play ball.” WTF?

Rock has not directly addressed either controversy. Of course he has not addressed it. He’s a coward and a creep.

Bad Bunny’s selection as the NFL halftime headliner has angered some MAGA supporters due to his outspoken immigration views and use of Spanish. Why? They were here before you people. Last weekend at the Grammys, BB made history as the first Spanish language artist to win album of the year. At the event, he said “ICE out! We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

That. FKN. Part.

As Super Bowl LX kicks off in Santa Clara on Sunday, Kid Rock needs to have several seats in a dumpster where he belongs.