Lil Meech Gets Dragged By The Cheeks For Alleged Leaked Tape With Vixen Celina Powell!

BMF star Lil Meech is caught up in social media drama.
Folk are flooding the internet with comments after an alleged sex tape of him and industry vixen Celina Powell has hit the web.
This could not have come at a worse time, since the Nepo thug and actor is said to be in a relationship with singer Summer Walker.
Most people caught a glimpse of the tape after someone leaked it on OnlyFans. In the clip, Lil Meech is enjoying himself with the hottie on a balcony— right around the same time that she was seen rocking his BMF chain on Instagram.
Many believe she did it on purpose because he and Summer had just made their love social media official.
People let him have it, mostly because Powell is known to get her hooks in dudes while they are on the celebrity wave.
Some people made fun of the optics, laughing at him being butt booty out in a public restroom.
“Crying at Lil Meech getting head from Celina Powell in a public disabled bathroom with his cheeks out. I know Big Meech is rolling around in his prison cell,” one person tweeted.
Comedian Rayyy Rayy, the Voice of New York, made a hilarious post about it. His caption, “OHHHHHHHHHH WOWWWWWW SO THIS HOW MAY 2ND STARTING OFF 👀👀😂😂😂😂😂 SMH WHY SHE GOING CRAZY 😭😭😭😭😭 LIL MEECH WASSUPP GANG HOW YOU ON ASS OUT 😂😂 AND @celinaapowellxo YOU DEAD WRONG 😂😂 CHILL SUMMER JUST STARTED.”
Pop jumped into his comments and said, “Nah you wilding. Let my son get right.⏸️⏸️ You dead wrong Ray. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 my dog was bozy and bomfortable. Backed out the unmentionables in the public toilet means the neck was phenomenal or it was dead wack and my son had to limit the malfunctions so he could get right. You out of line Ray 😂😂😂😂😂 let my son live life. He worked diligently to be able to receive that little bit of neck in the stalls.”
Another fan just tweeted, “Lil Meech Look like a puppet.”
Some made fun of him and Summer Walker.
“I remember when they said lil meech be musty and summer walker don’t take showers 😂😂”
“They are violating summer over this lil N#### meech I’m weak 😂😂”
“Finna get me a b##ch and post her everyday like lil meech keep doin summer walker😂”
But not everyone thinks it’s a wrap for the two. Instead of letting Powell, who is a known relationship wrecker, Lil Meech and Summer seem to be putting up a sweet face in the midst of this crisis.