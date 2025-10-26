Lil Wayne Misses Out As Mia X Shines In Cash Money Vs. No Limit Vegas Verzuz

Lil Wayne skipped the Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz in Las Vegas despite being in the city, while Mia X and Tamar Braxton stole the night for very different reasons.

Lil Wayne and Las Vegas should’ve been a perfect fit. The highly anticipated Verzuz between Cash Money and No Limit went down Saturday night (October 25), bringing two of New Orleans’ most iconic rap empires head-to-head. It looks like it was great, but the biggest headline was about who didn’t show up.

Wayne, the crown jewel of Cash Money, was in Vegas—yep, physically there—but decided not to pull up. The internet detectives tried to find out why he skipped it. This is underscored by his loudness about not getting his proper shine during the Super Bowl festivities. Is this self-sabotage or “Lil Wayne being Lil Wayne?” I don’t know. Either way, it was a missed opportunity to remind the world why he’s one of rap’s greatest live performers.

By the way, Lil Wayne is on the new Master p album. Read about that here.

Meanwhile, the No Limit side came ready for war. Mia X, the First Lady of the tank, lit up the stage like it was 1998 again. Shout out to her. After all that chatter about her missing Essence Fest, she made sure there were no excuses this time. She delivered pure energy, commanding the crowd with veteran confidence. If you didn’t know, you were educated on why she’s still one of the fiercest lyricists to ever hold a mic at No Limit.

And here’s a twist. Turk somehow won, too. His relationship with BG and the Cash Money camp has gone south. Social media gave him his flowers. Fans said his absence was felt in a real way. Sometimes, not showing up says more than being there. But, he had his own celebration with his wife and it looks like they had a ball.

But the wildest, weirdest moment came courtesy of Tamar Braxton. The singer popped up to support her brother-in-law Birdman, who’s been tied (married) to her sister Toni for years. The thing is, Tamar was caught rubbing on Birdman’s bald head onstage. And the internets did not let that slide. Uh, was this some odd family love or something fishy? Regardless, she had the crowd talking. By the way, she said it was no biggie, just taking her sister’s place.

Then, there was the other thing…

At the end of the night, Birdman closed things out with a speech that was equal parts tough love and stunter energy. He reportedly sent shots at Turk but also threw in a few words of admiration for his old buddy. You gotta love it. Word is Birdman skipped over Master P when it was time to shake everybody’s hand. WOW.

Find some highlights below.

Time for me to watch some football. Wait—here’s some more.