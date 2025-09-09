Mary J. Blige Slams “Ungrateful” People Amid Explosive $5M Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige posted a cryptic message about being done with “ungrateful” people as her $5 million legal fight with Misa Hylton continues.

Mary J. Blige took to social media on Monday (September 8) with a pointed message that raised eyebrows and stirred speculation, just months into a $5 million legal battle with Misa Hylton.

“It’s all about me now,” Blige posted on X (Twitter). “I’ve done enough for the ungrateful.”

The cryptic post came as Blige continues to fight allegations that she sabotaged Hylton’s business relationship with rapper Vado by allegedly coercing him to leave Hylton’s M.I.S.A. Management and sign with her own imprint, Beautiful Life Productions.

Hylton filed suit in April 2025, accusing Blige of interfering with her management contract and blocking Vado’s album releases and touring opportunities unless he cut ties with her.

The lawsuit also names Blige’s head of security—described in court documents as her boyfriend—claiming he warned Vado he would “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with Hylton’s company.

Hylton is seeking $5 million in damages and a court order to stop Blige from meddling in her future business dealings.

Blige’s legal team tried to shift the case to New York’s Commercial Division, arguing the dispute involved complex business law.

However, Judge Suzanne J. Adams denied the request earlier this month, stating the case didn’t meet the division’s requirements and would remain in civil court.

Blige’s attorneys have dismissed the lawsuit as “patently frivolous,” accusing Hylton of fabricating claims for attention and leverage. They’ve also filed for the case to be thrown out entirely and are seeking sanctions against Hylton.

In court filings, Blige’s team argued that Hylton’s company isn’t properly licensed or incorporated and that she doesn’t have the legal authority to act as a talent agent.

Hylton’s attorney said they attempted to resolve the matter privately, but turned to the courts after Blige’s side stopped responding.