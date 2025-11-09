Max B’s Freedom Sparks “Bot Beef With Jim Jones”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After 16 years locked up, Max B is home, but bots and fake pages are trying to spark fake beef with Jim Jones just as the rapper starts to celebrate his freedom.

Max B just walked free after serving a grueling 16 years behind bars, but instead of basking solely in celebration, his name is being pulled into old drama — likely by fake accounts.

The Harlem rapper, who’s long been respected for keeping quiet during his incarceration, stepped back into the world surrounded by love. French Montana, his closest ally, welcomed him home in full support. But in the midst of all the joy, whispers of renewed tension with Jim Jones have crept into the conversation. And it looks like someone’s trying hard to create friction.

Max B Finally Freed From Prison After 16 Years Behind Bars

Max and Jim’s relationship soured years ago after once being tight in the Dipset-era Wave movement. That history has fueled fans’ curiosity and speculation since Max’s release. But a deeper look at the so-called “beef” tells another story.

Many of the social media posts fueling talk of bad blood between the two rappers appear to come from suspicious accounts. The pages hyping up the feud are mostly blank profiles with no followers, no posts and all private. It’s looking like clear and present “bot behavior.”

There’s little to no credible evidence that Max or Jim have reignited any real conflict. Instead, what’s surfacing feels like a coordinated online effort to manufacture friction at a time when Max should be soaking up his long-overdue freedom. Whether it’s trolls fishing for clicks or something more strategic, the timing feels WAY off.

After 16 years in a cell, Max deserves peace.”

The “Wavy Crockett” artist isn’t letting any of it slow him down, either. Over the weekend, he hit the Jets game, smiling and free, enjoying what he earned. Damn you Bots!