MC Serch & Mikey D End Beef In Queens

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MC Serch and Mikey D publicly ended their long-running Queens feud during an emotional on-camera reunion at the Jamaica Colosseum Farewell Experience.

Old wounds and old words have healed over. They started in Queens, but on Sunday night handshakes replaced hostility as MC Serch and Mikey D publicly ended a feud that had simmered for years. It all happened at the Jamaica Colosseum Farewell Experience in Queens.

For longtime Hip-Hop observers, this was a full-circle moment.

The dispute between MC Serch and Mikey D dates back to conflicting accounts of a meeting inside a record label office years ago. At the time, Serch alleged he was physically threatened and intimidated during the encounter. Mikey D, however, offered a sharply different version of events, rejecting the characterization and eventually responding like an MC.

He took to the booth.

What followed was not a mainstream spectacle on the scale of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s chart-topping beef. But for purists, it carried weight. Mikey D released pointed diss records aimed squarely at Serch, but his counterpart never responded. That did not stop the whole thing from becoming very tense. These were two borough veterans from different corners of the culture warring.

That tension dissolved live and in public.

Check out these images from Big Vegg of Pass The Torch Media:

During the Jamaica Colosseum Farewell Experience, an event in Queens billed as a celebration of legacy and community, Serch and Mikey D found themselves face-to-face while cameras rolled. The somber gathering was organized by 2 Dollar Dave and Mr. Fingaz and drew a crowd of Hip-Hop heads paying homage to a historic era.

On camera, the rappers acknowledged the past and made it clear the feud was over.

Great news to give us some positive vibes in a much maligned Black History Month.

Hip-Hop has always thrived on competition, but it also survives on community. On a night meant to celebrate history in Queens, two veterans found a resolution. YAY!

Here are a couple songs from both men: