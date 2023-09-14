Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake Did NOT Get Into It Backstage At The 2023 MTV VMAs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The alleged Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake VMAs drama has been debunked.

Y’all got Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake all the way messed up if you believe they were beefing backstage at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards. And shame on you all for instigating it!

If you haven’t noticed by now, a viral clip of Megan seemingly throwing her hands up in JT’s face in a fit of frustration has gone viral since the VMAs aired. Almost immediately, folks began speculating that the pair were involved in a brief argument that was visibly caught in 4K.

Did Justin Timberlake say something to p### off Megan Thee Stallion? We still haven’t forgiven you for what you did to Janet Jackson.. Do we have a problem? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/F1rTNsVpYi — Jerome Trammel (she/her he/him) (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 13, 2023

However, according to Meg and JT, y’all a damn lie! “I just talk with my hands lol. see ya next time @Justin Timberlake,” Megan wrote in the caption of the cozy TikTok video she posted with Timberlake. It appears the pair were all laughs and smiles while kicking back at some sort of restaurant together.

Sources close to Megan claim the entire moment was completely blown out of proportion considering there was no disagreement between Megan and Justin Timberlake whatsoever. Apparently, Timberlake reportedly told Megan “nice to meet you” to which she replied “No, this doesn’t count we have to do this the right way.”

Additional VMA highlights include Nicki Minaj previewing her rumored diss track in front of targets Doja Cat, Megan and more, Diddy and sons’ family affair lifetime achievement award performance and Ice Spice bringing home the Best New Artist award.

Check out the fun-loving video below.

