Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Popeye’s

Megan Thee Stallion stays with a check.

According to AfroTech, Houston’s favorite hot girl has negotiated a deal with Popeye’s chicken in what’s being called her “hottest deal yet.”

“I’m appreciative of Popeye’s commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” said Megan Thee Stallion in a statement. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

The rapper now owns a franchise of the popular chicken chain, and will also be making her trademarked “Hottie Sauce” available in their lineup nationwide.

“Popeyes one-of-a-kind partnership with Megan Thee Stallion goes well beyond the average marketing collaboration. We are unifying two pop culture icons and Megan’s innovative, creative and entrepreneurial vision is at the core of everything we’re doing,” says Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes Americas, in a statement. “And, more than that, we are thrilled to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family and look forward to working closely with her over many years as she begins her journey as a restaurateur.”