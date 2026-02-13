New Rumor Links J. Cole’s “Poor Thing” To Former NFL Player, not 910 Space!

Rumors are swirling that J. Cole’s “Poor Thing” may not be about 910 Space at all, but a former NFL player who once told him he could not come home.

J. Cole‘s “Poor Thing” might have gone completely wrong!

Ever since “The Fall Off” landed, fans have been trying to decode who exactly Cole was addressing on one of the album’s most talked-about records. At first, the internet did what it always does. They dragged Kendrick Lamar and Drake into it. Because apparently every bar in 2026 must be about that battle. But once people actually listened, it became clear this was something more personal. This felt local. This felt… Fayetteville.

Naturally, the name 910 Space started trending in certain corners. The history is messy with those public disses. That tension never really cooled. But here is the twist. Even 910 Space has reportedly said he does not believe the record is about him, but he did media regardless since people said it was him. And if there is anybody who would gladly claim those bars, it would be him.

Check out our Space interview…but that is getting sketchy.

So if not Space, then who?

Rumors are circling around a different Fayetteville figure. A former NFL player turned aspiring rapper named Tank Tyler. Now this is where things get interesting.

Sources and old clips point back to a nightclub situation in 2012. Words were exchanged and feelings were hurt. Allegedly, there were conversations about collaboration, protection, and hometown politics. Cole later hopped on a Funk Flex freestyle and made it crystal clear that street pressure was not moving him. Shortly after, Tank dropped a diss record that essentially told Cole he could not come back to the city and claim it.

Fast forward. Cole turns 29. Moves back to North Carolina. “Poor Thing” paints a picture of someone from back home talking slick, someone who grew up with both parents, someone who tried to posture street credibility that did not quite line up. The timeline overlaps with the Tank situation more neatly than it does with Space.

Here is the irony. Tank today appears spiritually aligned with the very energy Cole promotes. Juice cleanses. Holistic living. Growth. He ain’t a trapper rapper any more!

If this is the guy, it feels less like a war and more like a chapter.

Is it confirmed? But it sure stirs the pot!

Fayetteville has talent and tension. And Cole clearly remembers everything. We might want to take our interview with Space down!

If you want more, watch the video below, which is where I got 99% of everything I just said.