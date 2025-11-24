Nicki Minaj Boasts “MAGA Flex” & Texting Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is now officially MAGA as she pushed herself into full Trump territory with a pink-White-House.

Nicki Minaj has stopped playing around. Whatever blurry lines people pretended she was tiptoeing on before are gone. She tossed the gauntlet and stomped on it. The woman posted a whole mini rap on social media that straight pushes MAGA and brags that she has Donald Trump “on text.”

And then the visual. Lord.

One half of the image is the White House, in her pink hue, which is normal. But paired with everything else: this is nasty work. The other half is the Chucky doll staring down like he’s about to go mess with some children. Presidential cosplay and child’s play. This is sad.

Then she teases what’s next..and that we should be scared.Hmmmmmmm. Scared of what? I think “next” is a whole lot of people walking out. Nothing to be scared of! Social media is really calling her out. Tamika Mallory said something. Some folks are downplaying it, but those have to be her deepest, most brainwashed supporters. Many are washing their hands of her completely. The wildest part is how many people were willingly to look past what she has been doing for a long time. This is here and you cannot look away.

Nicki Minaj is now with every other chaos agent of the moment. DAMN. I hate to see it. She is aligning herself with a movement that has real world consequences and is impacting people of color and Black folks in real time.

I will be right here waiting to see how this shapes up.