Nicki Minaj’s New Opp Has Heavy Metal For Any Barbz That Get Too Crazy

Sir John doubles down after claiming Nicki Minaj treated staff poorly and now says he is receiving death threats from the Barbz.

Death threats? That’s what we’re doing?

Sir John is playing with fire, but he seems ready. Because Nicki Minaj’s Barbz seem to be striking matches with gas. The famed celebrity makeup artist was cool with Nicki but that’s gone. You probably saw how he condemned the Big Barb for her “nasty” behavior toward staff on a recent podcast. Now, her fans have reportedly sent him death threats. But that dude ain’t worried about it.

For those unfamiliar, Sir John built a platinum reputation painting faces for some of the biggest stars in the world. But his recent comments about Nicki Minaj have reportedly sent her weirdly loyal fanbase into a frenzy. But Sir John turned into something else on Instagram to confront them head-on. In fact, he let them know exactly what time is it.

“What’s funny to me is that in the last couple of days, I have received more death threats and f##king harassment than a little bit from these bum-ass Barbz. But I just want y’all to know, just wanted you guys to know, well, first of all, is it gonna be, what do I-which one do I wear today? So I’m loving this, I’m loving this f###### hat because this gives me like tactical, you know what I mean? And yes, I do love fur. I’m gonna wear… I do love wearing fur. So either one, which one is it? Is it this one? Is it this one? I don’t know. But however, I just want to let you guys know, Barbs, run up. I want you guys to know I’m so licensed to carry. You guys don’t know about that side of me, but l’m licensed to carry like a m###########. So I want you guys to run up.”

So he came with the gasoline to their matches.

Sir John appeared in tactical-inspired attire, half fashion editorial, half warning shot. The tone was unapologetic and it took me back! I thought he was soft.

Nicki Minaj has not publicly addressed Sir John’s remarks. That’s good.

That pink army ain’t running up if that heat blows in their direction. Sir John seems prepared for more than comment sections.