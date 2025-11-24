Offset Stands Accused In Stefon Diggs Set Up Through Instagram Model

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset reportedly gets exposed by an Instagram model who claims he tried to use her to set up Stefon Diggs, to cause Cardi B chaos.

What tf is up with these rappers?

Offset just became the centerpiece of a swirling mess involving Stefon Diggs, Cardi B, secret text messages, and a seductive Instagram model who claims she was enlisted to run a play worthy of a primetime soap opera. Let’s be honest, this whole situation feels like a Hip-Hop remix of Fatal Attraction with a splash of NFL drama and social media theatrics sprinkled on top.

Offset reportedly tried to recruit this model to get close to Stefon Diggs. According to her, he wanted her to “hook up” with the star wide receiver for the purpose of a set up. The implications alone are wild. It is not spelled out completely, but the reading between the lines is clear and the assumption is he wanted to fracture whatever Cardi and Diggs have going on. This is a whole new level of messy strategy and I cannot recall seeing a man pull a stunt like this in the celebrity sphere.

Keep in mind, Offset and Cardi B are still married. That divorce has not been finalized and has been lingering for months. Word has been that Offset is making the process difficult because of his financial demands. While that is going on, Cardi is on social media talking skin care and moisturizers, not missing a beat while all this noise swirls around her. Meanwhile, this model says she had some sort of money-based arrangement with Offset and it went left, eventually leading her to blast him publicly.

The internet has already decided this is stalkerish behavior and some fans are suggesting Cardi B might want to go ahead and pull out the restraining order paperwork. If these allegations are true, this feels way beyond the typical celebrity breakup drama. It hits that uncomfortable zone where people start worrying about safety. The irony is thick too. He reportedly cheated, she moved on, and now he is allegedly furious about her moving forward with her life.

Hip-Hop has seen its fair share of chaos, but this one is a new chapter of bizarre. Someone once said “Hard rocks are getting weirder” and that might be one of the most prophetic lines ever. Because this? This is weird on top of weird, wrapped in weird, dipped in a bucket of weird.

Let’s hope it ends here before the saga reaches another level.

