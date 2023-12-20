Oh Wow! Adam22 Says China Mac And AD Had Fake Fight!

Looks like rappers are conducting fake fights for clicks and views!

DAMN! I am not with the culture of vultures, but this has to be said. The dude Adam 22 has made an aggressive move towards China Mac and his once-time buddy AD. Well, you might remember this. Back in the day, these two men were going back and forth online and decided to settle their issues like men. Well, at that time, “like men” meant a fair one. The only thing is, back then, they did not show the actual fight. They showed some marks to make it appear to be a fight – AFTER THE “FIGHT.” It looked like China Mac got the short end of the stick but that is probably because AD was so much bigger. Either way, it seems like a “good look” because they did not shoot each other.

Now, we are finding out this was a bad look. They did not even fight. Adam, the owner of No Jumper, says the whole thing was about a skit. A skit?! Is this where we are now? Hip-Hop people and presumed media outlets creating skits? Seems so. Check out below and see if he is being honest.

He really paints a bad picture of China Mac and even Crip Mac to some degree. This is really not the way me want to be exiting 2023 and entering 2024. He makes it seems like China Mac is a total struggle rapper and has absolutely nothing else going on.

Well…I got nothing else, but here is the original post of the fake fight.