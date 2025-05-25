Papoose Drama Heats Up As Claressa Shields Recruits Nicki Minaj In Remy Madness

So you may have noticed I haven’t said much about the Remy Ma and Papoose mess. That’s because I found the whole situation sad and disappointing. We’ve got two 40-somethings out here arguing in public like kids. I said a little bit here and there, but I wasn’t breaking down every post or comment. That […]

So you may have noticed I haven’t said much about the Remy Ma and Papoose mess. That’s because I found the whole situation sad and disappointing. We’ve got two 40-somethings out here arguing in public like kids. I said a little bit here and there, but I wasn’t breaking down every post or comment. That said, something interesting just popped up that’s worth unpacking.

You probably know by now that champion boxer Claressa Shields is dating Papoose. And she’s all in. She wants kids, she wants a future, she wants the whole nine. FAM-LEE! I hope Papoose is fully on board, because they’re moving fast. But here’s where it gets weird. Claressa recently slid into Nicki Minaj’s DMs.

Now, if you’ve followed Hip-Hop for even a minute, you already know about the savage beef between Nicki and Remy Ma. That wasn’t just a little lyrical jab session. It was a war. Remy’s diss track “SHEther” was one of the most vicious, personal, cutthroat takedowns in battle rap history. It had people ducking and covering it up. Nicki went ghost for a while after that one. And yeah, the two were once cool, but that is dead.

Now here’s the plot twist: Papoose has claimed he wrote 90% of Remy Ma’s bars. A lot of people have speculated that he’s the true pen behind “SHEther,” which only makes this next part wilder. Claressa DM’d Nicki Minaj. Sis, what are we doing? The word out there is she wants her at her next fight which is coming up.

If Claressa knew the history, she’d understand why that move might not land well. Sure, she throws punches in the ring, but may not know this battle left permanent scars. Nicki’s been known to hold a grudge. Word on the street is Nicki isn’t too happy finding out (or being reminded) that Papoose may have ghostwritten one of the most disrespectful diss tracks ever aimed at her. Yeah, I do not think she will be jumping back into the worst beef of her life.

To be fair, Nicki has mentioned before that Papoose was behind the lyrics. I never liked that line t hat mentioned Aretha Franklin. Aretha did shade her first. LOL!