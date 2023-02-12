Patti Labelle Is Ready To Start Dating, And She Has Someone In Mind!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Patti Labelle revealed she is looking for love…and she has a suitor in mind! Check it out!

Patti LaBelle is open to finding love.

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” host Jennifer asked the music icon whether she was interested in dating, having finalized her divorce from Armstead Edwards in 2003 after three decades of marriage.

“Well sorta, kinda. How old am I? 78,” Patti replied. “I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man, and we’re still friends, good friends. And so, I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”

Jennifer also asked the singer if she had tried any dating apps.

“What’s that?” she laughed before the TV presenter explained the concept.

“Oh, that stuff. I’ve seen that commercial,” Patti continued, noting that she already has a potential suitor in mind. “I really do, but that’s my personal business.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the star revealed that she would want either Fantasia Barrino or Ledisi to play her in a future biopic.

“They can sing. They’re awesome. I love those ladies,” she praised. “You guys are the ones who call me because I’m honest, and I’m blessed to know you, so I don’t want you to make any mistakes that I might have made. So, you’re gonna get the truth from Ms. Patti Patti.”