Saigon Celebrates Ebro Darden’s Exit and Revisits Hot 97 Tensions

Saigon reacts to Ebro Darden’s Hot 97 exit by reopening old wounds and blaming radio politics for sidelining New York’s underground era.

Saigon and Ebro Darden are once again at odds.

There is no industry politeness this time. Saigon has made it clear that he is not shedding a tear over Ebro’s abrupt exit from Hot 97, and the reason goes back to a sore spot from an era when Saigon was buzzing heavy and radio doors felt firmly shut. AllHipHop was there though! Still is!

For those who remember, Saigon was not some fringe name yelling from the sidelines. He was a respected voice in underground Hip-Hop, moving units, shaping conversations, and carrying a certain street-earned credibility that labels and tastemakers were watching closely. According to Saigon, when Ebro was the program director at Hot 97, that credibility did not translate into radio support. He has framed the moment as a clash of philosophies, with Ebro being a West Coast dude coming into a New York system.

Saigon’s frustration is not presented as bitterness for bitterness’ sake. It reads more like delayed closure. In his telling, underground artists were systematically iced out during that period, while radio leaned toward safer or more commercially predictable sounds. Some listeners might push back and point out that artists like Pete Rock and Marley Marl, still found space on the station. Kay Slay too. So, it is not that simple.

What makes this moment resonate is timing. Ebro’s firing was sudden and unceremonious, reminding everyone how fragile power can be in corporate media. Saigon seems to be saying that what goes around eventually comes around, even if it takes years and a shifting industry to show it. Still, for me, it raises a larger question that often gets ignored in Hip-Hop debates. How much authority did Ebro truly have, and how much was he executing the will of executives far removed from the culture? Those are the very people that fired him. So, look that up.

To me, it is easier to assign blame to a familiar Black face than to an invisible boardroom honcho. Saigon’s anger feels real, but it may be aimed at a symbol rather than the entire machine. If anything, this moment exposes emotions lingering from an era when New York Hip-Hop end under attack from their own institutions. Whether fair or not, Ebro is now carrying the weight of that history, and Saigon is clearly done holding his tongue. Check it out:

“The only reason I AM happy to see Ebro finally OUT of THAT specific position, is because he was DEFINITELY using his personal feelings to hinder MF’s LIVES AND CAREERS.. Anyone who has followed my career knows how this guy single handled DESTROYED what I had worked my whole life for.

Those who DON’T know, Long story short, on this DAY we took this pic in the Hamptons, I played him the verse Jay Z had given me before ANYBODY because I knew he was the program director at Hot 97, and I assumed we were friends.

I told him how @atlanticrecords was a radio driven label and they weren’t gonna put my album until I had what they considered a “Radio Hit” and Jay Z saved the day for me (Thanks Again Hov).. Ebro KNEW how much this record meant to me. Imagine canning Drake verse on “Versace” . Ouch !!

I can remember vividly something on his face told me he wasn’t happy for me. Like I didn’t deserve a Jay Z feature even after years & YEARS of grinding to get my name out there.

To sum it up, a few weeks later I get into a little scuffle with Mobb Deep at SOB’s club, no blood, no cops, no injuries, no cancelations. They still performed after I escaped da ass wh**ping I would’ve gotten had I NOT DEFENDED MYSELF. LOL

NEXT DAY, I get a call from Atlantic Records CEO NOT HAPPY at all; he said Ebro told them I was banned from Hot 97 for an ENTIRE year and NONE of my music could be played. Thats where the relations with Atlantic and I went super bad. They wouldn’t invest another penny in me.. I called and asked Ebro WHY he would do that knowing all I been thru to get to that point and he said, “it’s my policy”.. He said “we banned @50cent when his people shot the Game at the station”..

He said “we banned @therealnoreaga when they had a shootout at the station too.” He was comparing a light scuffle where I was attacked and defending myself with my FIST; to MF having shootouts at the actual radio station. Lol. My heart knew he just didn’t feel I deserved to win…..I was bitter about that s### for like 15 years. My whole LIFE would’ve been different had he not done that.

Anyway, I still don’t wanna see another man down regardless to what he did to me. Stay up @oldmanebro” – Saigon