SIGNS: Men Used Dying, Overdosing Man As A Breakfast Table During Memphis Drug Raid

Two men were busted in Memphis after cops found them using an overdosing man as a table during a drug raid.

Two creeps turned a fentanyl overdose into a sick joke during a Memphis drug bust, literally using a dying man as a table while they ate.

Cops from the West Tennessee Drug Task Force hit a house in the Soulsville area early Wednesday and found Barry Andre Oliver and Michael Ford mid-meal, chilling like nothing was wrong.

Their food was resting on the back of a 45-year-old man who was unconscious and overdosing on fentanyl. The guy was barely clinging to life and these two were out here treating him like a piece of furniture.

Task Force Director Johnie Carter didn’t hold back.

“The depravity that accompanies the sale and use of some drugs, such as using a dying human being as a breakfast table, never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “I’m thankful our Agents and those assisting us were there, trained, and able to render aid so that this man may have a second chance at life.”

Cops hit the spot after a month-long investigation and found the whole place loaded with illegal stuff. We’re talking five ounces of fentanyl, five ounces of meth, 8.5 ounces of cocaine, 88 oxy pills, and a few methadone tabs. Plus, they had a loaded semi-auto, three digital scales, almost a pound of weed, and over two grand in cash.

The overdose victim was given naloxone on the scene, but he’s still in critical shape at a local hospital.

Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy called the whole thing out for what it was. “The callous indifference shown here dramatizes the human cost of drug trafficking and abuse, degrading both the victim OD’ing and those who casually looked on,” he said.

This whole thing is part of a bigger crackdown on fentanyl in Memphis. Since October, the task force has made over 126 arrests and pulled millions of deadly doses off the streets.

Authorities say more charges are coming and they’re not done yet. But this case? It’s a new low, even for the drug game.