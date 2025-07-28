Slim Thug Shuts Down Claims He’s “Stalking” Megan Thee Stallion In Brutal Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Slim Thug shut down rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson with a profanity-filled video defending his name.

Slim Thug unloaded on social media critics over the weekend after speculation swirled that he was “stalking” Megan Thee Stallion following her public romance reveal with NBA star Klay Thompson.

The veteran Houston rapper, who has previously admitted to having a crush on Megan, made it crystal clear that he never tried to pursue her romantically and isn’t bothered by her new relationship.

“I have never, on my kids, actually tried to talk to the Stallion, you stupid f####,” he said in a profanity-laced video posted online. “I’ve hyped her up because she’s the Houston muthafuckin queen you dumb f####. Never did I think that I want to pay for gifts for a stallion. She up there with Beyoncé, you dumb f####.”

Slim Thug Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Gifting Klay Thompson Pricey Watch

Slim Thug’s outburst came after online chatter accused him of being bitter over Megan gifting Thompson a $300,000 Audemars Piguet watch, which the Golden State Warriors guard showed off in a viral clip.

He had previously commented on the video, saying, “I can’t have no woman little-boyin’ me,” making it clear he wouldn’t be comfortable receiving such an extravagant gift from a woman.

He doubled down on that stance in his latest rant, saying, “I can’t afford to buy gifts back for girls like that. I know Klay can.”

The rapper also responded to those comparing his wealth to Thompson’s. “I got more money than you, you muthafuckas can’t f### with me. Klay got bread, you can’t f### with me though.”

Slim Thug also addressed the “stalker” accusations head-on, pointing out that Megan herself had invited him to be part of her projects.

“And all you f#### who think I’m stalking Megan Thee Stallion, why the f### she called me to get in her video?” he added. “Why the f### she called me to perform when she came to Houston? You stupid f####. This is somebody I have nothing but love for, I would never hate on. Happy for her and Klay.”

The drama traces back to Megan’s Coachella 2025 performance, where she addressed Slim Thug’s earlier comments with a playful jab.

“No, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe,” she told the crowd, referencing her dance to his tracks “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin’.”

Slim responded to her remarks with emojis and light-hearted jokes, showing there was no real tension between the two.