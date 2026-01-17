Stephen A. Smith Faces Omega Psi Phi Members’ Rage Over His Politics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith and Omega Psi Phi are suddenly sharing space in a conversation that mixes fraternity politics, Black public opinion, and the ever combustible presence of Donald Trump. And yes, this one is already loud before anybody officially raised their voice.

Let’s get one thing straight before the dogs start barking. Fraternities are not a monolith, just like Black people are not a monolith. Omega Psi Phi has always leaned into the dog imagery proudly, but anybody who has been around knows there are many breeds in that yard. Some are disciplined. Some are loud. Some stay on the porch. Others keep wandering into traffic. That context matters here.

Now, for those who somehow missed the memo, Stephen A. Smith is indeed a member of Omega Psi Phi. Over the years, he has evolved from respected sports journalist to full blown cultural lightning rod. The ESPN megaphone is powerful, and with power comes scrutiny. Lately, that scrutiny has moved past sports debates and into political and cultural territory that makes people uncomfortable, especially during a moment when patience for perceived contradictions is running thin.

Here is where the chatter gets interesting. Fraternities operate with a mix of secrecy, loyalty, and internal correction. Public smoke is usually reserved for outsiders. Inside the house, things are handled differently. But I am hearing that some of that internal dialogue is starting to leak out. Quietly, but noticeably. The whispers suggest frustration, not just disagreement. Frustration with optics. Frustration with positioning. Frustration with how often Stephen A. seems to pop up in places that feel misaligned with what many see as the best interests of Black people.

Donald Trump remains the accelerant. Anything orbiting him tends to expose fault lines quickly. In this climate, what might once have been dismissed as personality quirks are now being labeled as something closer to recklessness. The tolerance level has shifted. The margin for “that’s just him” has narrowed.

To be clear, Omega Psi Phi as an organization has made no formal statement. But individuals, both publicly and privately, appear to be drawing their own lines. Many are outright saying, that man does not speak for me.

Does Stephen A. care? That is unclear. Does it matter. That depends on how much value you place on brotherhood when the crowd gets restless. What is clear is this. When fraternity business spills into the public square, it usually means the internal conversation is already heated.

This one is still unfolding.

One of them posted this…now you know.

