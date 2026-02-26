T.I. Drops New Diss Track, 50 Cent Reignites Instagram Trolling

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T.I. just dropped another diss record while 50 Cent fired back with piping’ hot trolling!

50 Cent refuses to let this thing breathe, and just when it looked like the feud with T.I. might quietly fade , both men decided to crank it up.

After briefly deleting posts aimed at T.I. and his family, the 50 Cent mogul hopped back on Instagram and reposted a photo of Tameka “Tiny” Harris with a slick caption that read, “Ok I change my mind 😆.”

T.I. is still upset and decided he did not want to let it go anyway.

The Atlanta veteran dropped another diss record aimed squarely at 50, a few mere hours before 50 decided to come back into the fray. He made it crystal clear that he would rather spar with bars – F the memes. Tip said:

“Msg to da D!#ldo dealer: I don’t make memes I MAKE MUSIC!!!! IDGAF what you erase… You keep posting = it’s Problems!!!! #WhatBully”

That is not subtle.

T.I. is positioning himself as the MC stepping into the booth while accusing 50 of hiding behind posts. In his framing, he might be winning. He is doubling down on the idea that real Hip-Hop battles are music, not memes.

Meanwhile, 50 appears perfectly comfortable keeping things digital.

He’s chilling. His history shows he understands the power of humiliation. He does not have to release a single son to dominate a conversation. And here we are.

T.I. is escalating musically. 50 is escalating on social media. Perhaps we can focus on the more important things in life. Maybe not.

What is clear is this: nobody is backing down.