Teddy Riley Falls Back From Working With R. Kelly

Breaking news! From the Desk of Teddy Riley:

I want to address the Los Angeles Times interview directly.

As a producer, I’ve always been excited about the possibilities of music and creative collaboration. That excitement has defined my career. But I also understand that words carry weight, and I never want my passion for music to overshadow the very real pain that many people have experienced.

If my comments caused hurt, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I take seriously the impact that abuse and misconduct have had on survivors and their families. Their experiences matter, and they deserve to be acknowledged with care and respect.

The idea mentioned in the interview in correlation with a previous post I made was simply that, a creative idea discussed in passing. It is not something that will move forward. Loving music and recognizing its cultural impact does not mean condoning harmful behavior, and I want to be clear about that.

I have spent my life building a legacy rooted in innovation, integrity, and love for the art form. That remains my focus. I appreciate the dialogue, and I remain committed to moving forward with intention and accountability.

Thank you to everyone who continues to support me, my memoir, and the journey.

This is not a rumor. Teddy Riley was talking. But his defense of R. Kelly took the R&B world by surprise. The legendary producer, architect of an era and self-appointed messenger of revival, sat down with the Los Angeles Times to promote his memoir and it went left thanks to R. Kelly.

During the conversation, Riley confirmed he had spoken with R. Kelly, who is currently serving a 30-year federal sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions. But then Riley revealed he was actively “bringing in investors” to release 25 albums Kelly reportedly recorded behind bars. Yes, you read that correctly. Twenty-five. Behind Bars. WOW.

Just a day ago, he did not mince words. “Everybody deserves a second chance,” he told the Times. He continued: “Everyone deserves to repent, and everyone gets forgiven by God when you come to him. People miss his music. I’m the messenger to bring R&B back.”

Social media is in a frenzy. Is this faith in action or tone-deaf optimism? Riley does not seem to care.

“If I was afraid, I wouldn’t be in this business,” he said. Then he added fuel to the fire: “He was forgiven, right? They want to keep R. Kelly in until 2045? I don’t think he deserved getting the whole thing. I think he’s been punished.”

Teddy asked the big question, which usurped the profession.

“It’s music — it’s not an act of what he’s done before. He’s got gospel records. Besides all the other stuff he did, he made music to make people strive to be the best. He’s asking for forgiveness. He has repented. What does that mean to everybody?”

That means he went into crisis mode, but that’s ok. He’s corrected the mistake and moved forward.

Can art be separated from the artist? I guess not.