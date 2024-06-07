The Truth About Actor Malcolm Mays’ Police Run-In During 50 Cent’s “Power” Premiere

Malcolm Mays got a raw deal from the gossip sites that say he was booted from the “Power” premiere event last night. We have the real deal for you right here.

Something went awry a the premiere of the 10th season of 50 Cent‘s#### series “Power” on Thursday (June 6). Before the after party started, actor Malcolm Mays “had to be escorted out by the police,” the internet said. His image and likeness were splattered all over gossip sites and social media platforms.

But what really happened?

I’ll state that it’s kind of crazy that before we get the facts, somebody is condemned online. However, the reality is very simple. First of all, Malcolm Mays was not arrested nor was he escorted out. He’s a major superstar, writer and actor in Hollywood. He’s doing very well. But it almost feels like some people don’t want him to do very well.

Let me get off my soapbox and explain. First of all, he was in the comfort of the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City celebrating the 10th year of the beginning of “Power.” In fact, he was sitting in the same row as AHH’s own Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and famed director Bobby Yan. I talked to them, and they saw him right there. His name was on the chair like this pic of 50 Cent that Jigsaw sent me.

Anyway, for some reason or another, Malcolm Mays left the venue out front. When he attempted to go BACK inside, the New York City Police Department stopped him from re-entering the ballroom. Here’s where it gets a little bit muddy.

First of all, we all know the New York City Police Department is known for operations that can skew on the violent side. With all the drama around police brutality, they have been a little more accommodating, but the energy is the same.

I don’t know who didn’t give them a list of all the celebrities in the building, but they should have had that. There’s no reason why Malcolm should not have been allowed to re-enter the venue considering he’s a major star in the franchise.

Now, they have him posted on EVERY gossip-driven site, making it appear like he was a criminal. That is not the case. It was very simple: he left the venue and tried to get back in. If you’ve never dealt with New York police, you might not understand.

I’m not sure if he actually made it to the after party because it was really popping. 50 Cent was in his element that night. He was passing out drinks to all the cast members and friends of the franchise in full celebration mode. Other cast members were in the house, like Mary J. Blige, Larenz Tate and numerous others. There were also a lot of rap stars in the place to be, including Ghostface Killah, Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo and more. I was excited to hear that they were all in the house and doing very well.

More on this in a bit.