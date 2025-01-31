Tyga Slams Alabama Barker Rumors: “Dumbest Sh*t I Ever Heard” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyga has shut down Bhad Bhabie’s claims that he was involved with Alabama Barker, pushing back against the “ridiculous” allegations.

Earlier this week, the feud heated up with Bhabie making allegations that Barker, the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, once had a relationship with Soulja Boy and got pregnant by Tyga.

After initially calling cap on the rumors, the “Taste” hitmaker hopped on social media to categorically deny the “ridiculous” claims.

“This the dumbest s### I ever heard,” Tyga tweeted Thursday night (January 30). “yall believe anything yall see online.”

Tyga firmly denied the rumors, insisting he has never been intimate with Alabama Barker and calling the allegations absurd.

“I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama,” he added. “It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”

The speculation stemmed from Bhad Bhabie’s recent diss “Over Cooked,” in which she made claims about Barker and her supposed relations with the two rappers.

Barker denied the claims in a TikTok comment, stating “Absolutely not.”

She then followed up with a lengthy statement slamming Bhabie’s “pathetic lies,” branding her claims “nonsense.”

“To be clear, I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy outside of public settings,” she wrote. “The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated– nothing more than a sad and baseless rumor to gain attention.”

Like Tyga, Soulja Boy denied sleeping with Alabama Barker but went even further, threatening Bhad Bhabie with a lawsuit.

According to Soulja, the rapper and OnlyFans model made up the story out of spite because he once curved her.

“I’m finna sue your stupid ass for defamation of character,” he added. “I want 10 million. So stop getting on the f###### internet lying on my name, speaking on my name. You not Black, you don’t belong in this culture. Now leave our m f###### culture alone, keep my name out your mouth, b####.”