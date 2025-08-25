Was Kanye West Right? Fans Debate North;s Latest Look & Criticize Kim Kardashian

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

North West’s wild new outfit in Rome has people questioning Kim Kardashian’s parenting style.

North West hit Rome with some fierce blue hair and a punk-style outfit that has the internet buzzing and folks seriously questioning Kim Kardashian’s parenting moves—again.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim and Kanye West rolled through Italy rocking electric blue pigtails and a full-on glam-punk fit.

In the picture, posted to North’s official Instagram, she rocks a ruffled skirt, corset-style top, heavy steampunk boots, glasses, silver bangles, and a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped purse.

North and Kim also popped up in a TikTok video wearing the outfit during their trip to Rome to the sounds of Destroy Lonely’s track “if looks could kill.”

The portion of the track they decided to use featured the lyrics: “I got hella hoes tryna f### me and my bros/I got hella shows lined up, I’m on the road.”

The video blew up fast—and not everyone was loving it.

A bunch of people online said the outfit looked way too grown for a 12-year-old and started dragging Kim for letting her daughter dress like that.

“Looks 16 but only 12 is mind blowing to me sorry,” one user said. Another wrote “She is too grown for me .. why she showing off her chest like that don’t get me wrong north is a cutie but SLOW DOWN !”

While Kim was out there in a silky dress doing the whole Euro fashion thing, North was outshining her with a look that had way more edge—probably too much for some folks.

And this isn’t the first time people have raised eyebrows over North’s public image.

Kanye’s been calling this stuff out for years. He’s been loud about not wanting his daughter on TikTok or dressed too mature for her age.

Back in 2022, he posted on Instagram, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

He’s also slammed Kim for letting North be in grown-up music videos. When North showed up in FKA Twigs’ “Childlike Things” video in March 2025, Kanye wasn’t feeling it.

He’s accused the Kardashians of using his kids for clicks and clout, saying they’re being “indoctrinated and used.”

At this point, some folks online are starting to wonder—was Kanye actually right all along?