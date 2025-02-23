Westside Gunn Shouts Blasts Music Industry Over “12” Album Snub

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn isn’t too bothered whether or not the music industry as a whole is putting respect on his name because he’s got JAY-Z in his corner.

Westside Gunn has thanked JAY-Z and his company Roc Nation for their support while venting his frustration with feeling under appreciated for the artistic run he is currently on.

Days after declaring his new album 12 was the “illest on the streets,” Westside Gunn called out the music industry for allegedly snubbing his work while interacting with several fans expressing their appreciation for the progression of his music. I

He declared himself “Thanos” in a tweet and explained the true motives behind releasing 12.

“I made this album just to see would I finally get the support and guess wat…. NOPE [crying laughing emojis] they talking about everything but,” Westside Gunn wrote. “So idc if I Never sell another record, just know I did this s### from heart, I changed so many lives, I pushed ART & CULTURE and I did it all with believing in GOD first.”

In the midst of authoring a substantial tweet highlighting the lack of coverage of the magnitude of his work throughout the past four months, Gunn did salute HOV and Roc Nation for rolling out the red carpet for him while it appears there’s a concern effort to snatch the rug from out underneath him.

“I Do wanna say this tho I wanna give a S/O to @RocNation no bs if I call they picking up, If I hit Hov hes answered everytime!!!” he revealed. “When I was looking for a home for 11,Still praying it was genuine and that’s why I brought them 12 and AWESOMEGOD 3, I told them I wanted CDs they handled it immed and ppl already receiving them, that was great business.”

Westside Gunn first signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019 amid the release of his fan favorite albums Flygod Is An Awesome God and the controversial LP Hitler Wears Hermes 7. At the time, Benny The Butcher also signed a deal with the company. His latest praises of Roc Nation followed his renewed commitment to his career following his retirement announcement in August 2024.

Check out the post above to see the full forbidden scrolls the Griselda MC tweeted during the rant.