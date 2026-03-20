What Happened Between Usher And Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber and Usher reportedly had a tense verbal exchange at a Beyoncé and Jay-Z Oscars after-party, but people want to know why?

Whenever Justin Bieber’s name trends alongside people from his early career, a certain segment of people immediately revisits the more uncomfortable conversations about child stardom, industry control and what happens when a teenager becomes a billion-dollar brand.

None of this is proven in connection to the recent Usher situation, but the discussions are definitely happening.

One theory that keeps resurfacing online is less about Usher personally and more about what he represents. To many, Usher symbolizes the machine that introduced Bieber to the highest levels of the music business. That includes the transition from YouTube prodigy to global commodity. Walk a little farther down the road.

Another conversation that keeps popping up among longtime Bieber watchers centers on burnout and autonomy. Bieber himself has openly talked over the years about exhaustion, mental health struggles and feeling overworked during his early rise. He recently performed in his underwear.

I will not even get into the Diddy rumors. You can imagine.

We can talk generalities.

There are broader industry conversations. Documentaries, podcasts and even Bieber’s own interviews have discussed openly how young stars sometimes feel protected and pressured at the same time. That contradiction fuels speculation anytime there is even a hint of friction between a former teen star and the executives or artists who helped guide them.

You all know now Bieber had this tension with his former mentor Usher at a star-studded Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The uncomfortable moment unfolded during the exclusive gathering packed with A-list celebrities. Sources connected to Bieber claim Usher approached the pop superstar with what was described as noticeable “energy and anger,” leading to what insiders called an intense but brief exchange. Despite early whispers suggesting things may have turned physical, those same sources insist the confrontation never escalated beyond words.

Exactly what sparked the disagreement remains unclear.

The situation is particularly intriguing given Usher’s well-documented role in Bieber’s early career. Usher famously helped usher (no pun intended) Bieber into the mainstream alongside manager Scooter Braun when the Canadian singer was still a teenager. Their relationship was once viewed as a textbook example of mentorship in the music industry.

Now, some insiders suggest Bieber may be intentionally distancing himself from parts of his early industry circle. One source reportedly claimed Bieber has been attempting to “erase” people connected to his past, although what that specifically means remains open to interpretation.

Adding another layer of speculation, one source alleged Bieber has at times been dismissive toward Usher, though that claim has not been independently verified and Usher’s team has not publicly responded.

The guest list alone suggests there may be plenty of high-profile witnesses to whatever happened. Among those reportedly present were Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, Emma Stone and Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, among many others.

Interestingly, the last time Bieber and Usher were publicly seen together was in 2022 during a casual outing in Idaho, suggesting the two may not have been closely connected in recent years.

So far, neither Bieber nor Usher has addressed the situation publicly, and no authorities were reportedly involved.