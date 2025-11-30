What Happened To Game & DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Game’s long-promised Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama has mysteriously been delayed…but why?

So… we need to talk. Something in the Hip-Hop is off!

A few days back, The Game sat in an interview beaming. He said he locked in with DJ Drama and knocked out a full Gangsta Grillz project in 48 hours – from scratch. It was a moment in that moment. Instant victory lap.

He bragged that he cut 60 songs in one weekend, picking the top 19 for the “tape.” Drama was talking and the streets were waiting! The OGs were truly taking the game back and The Game was instantly a part of that. But it is now Sunday.

Where is it the project?

What happened?

Why does this feel like a ghost project?

Because this Gangsta Grillz has not shown up at all, not even a song. Well, there’s some song that keeps showing up on my Spotify, but it is not a part of the album. There is nothing! I am thinking this may have gotten picked up by an actually major label or something. I am not sure, but nobody is asking these questions. So, here I am. I told you The Game is one of our favorites.

So that’s the part that stings. This wasn’t just “another project.” This was supposed to be a moment! The Bi-Polar Bear is back! A seasoned vet linking with the king of mixtapes (of the day)! The Game hyped us all up! 60 songs and we don’t get one? I want to shed a tear.

So…what went wrong with the Black Friday release?

Was it politics?

Was it clearance issues?

Did Drama have too much on his plate?

Did The Game move too fast?

Was there chaos behind the scenes?

The Game can rap. We need more rappers. DJ Drama is the hype beast-type DJ for the culture – in a good way. The ball has not been dropped, but we need some answers!

Now we’re all watching to see if the real story ever comes out. Or the real album comes out.

Hip-Hop wants answers.

I wrote all that to hear the album is now slated for a December 5 release. Stay tuned!