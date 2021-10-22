DOMANI Takes The Big Leap Without His Famous Parents

Domani is truly a special artist and he has no issue with striking out on his own with his new album Skydive.

Domani has grown up right before our eyes. As cliche as it is, it is absolute facts. As a member of the Harris Family, he has literally been on the television since he was a young lad. However, that is a lifetime ago. Now, at the age of 19, he’s matured tremendously and much of that growth is now manifested in his music.

Domani has released SKYDIVE and it has hit the industry hard after a brief free fall. “It’s all about taking a leap of faith, but you don’t know if the parachute is going to open or where you’ll land,” he says. The opus features a gang of incredible artists to support the project. Anthony Hamilton, Rapsody (“Fallin”) South African rapper Nasty C (“Friends”), blood cousin Shad Da God (“Burnout”), producer Mike Will, Natalie Orfilia (“Domino”), Davionne, and D Smoke represent well on of the lead single/visual on the focus track “I Know It’s Real.” One listen and it is apparent this young Atlanta label head has a long journey ahead of him.

Inside WonWorld Studios, with his publicist and videographer in tow, Domani strolls in to discuss anything on the table. What happens? He responds like the seasoned pro that he is. In this conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Domani discusses his ascension to maturity, his musical development, his family hustle, and even the drama associated with his parents. Remarkably, the names T.I. and Tiny Harris do not appear in this exclusive, insightful interview (LOL!), but Domani is still an integral part of a family that closely resembles a super-human group.

And yet, Domani manages to jump from the nest, apart from his famous parents, to build a pair of sturdy wings all his own.