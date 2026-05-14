A!MS Unites The Splash Gang For ‘Wait What’ And The UK Rap Scene Will Never Be The Same

A!MS is making it clear that UK rap’s global wave is only getting bigger. Teaming up with ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz, and Brodie on the explosive new single “Wait What,” the British-Cypriot artist delivers a summer-ready anthem packed with energy, charisma, and crossover appeal.

If you needed proof that the UK rap scene is operating at a different level right now, A!MS just handed it to you.

The British-Cypriot artist, who holds the title of Cyprus’s most-streamed artist and carries over 155 million streams to his name, has released ‘Wait What,’ the standout cut from his critically received Peak Season album. A!MS assembled ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz and Brodie on one record, a lineup the streets are already calling The Splash Gang, and the result is exactly what UK rap needed heading into the summer.

For those who don’t know A!MS, get familiar. His roots run deep, dating all the way back to his So Solid Crew days, and he has spent years quietly building a global movement that connects rap culture with audiences across Europe, the Middle East, and the diaspora. Peak Season is the fullest expression of that vision yet, and ‘Wait What’ is its anthem.

The track is already doing numbers. Over 1.5 million Spotify streams since the album dropped, a No. 10 on the Music Week Commercial Pop Club Chart, and a formal GRAMMY submission for Best Global Music Performance. The crossover appeal is real, and the momentum isn’t slowing down. A music video is now out to match the energy, and it delivers.

Peak Season Deluxe is on the way. The Wave Fest, A!MS’s summer series at WaterWorld in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, which previously hosted Lil Pump, Wiley, and Oxlade, returns June through August, with a lineup announcement coming shortly.

Press play. You’ll understand.