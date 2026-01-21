Cam’Ron Spits On “Letter To Dame,” But Will Dame Dash Fire Back?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Cam’Ron uses a razor sharp freestyle to signal that his long running feud with Dame Dash has officially reached its end.

Dame might feel a few things after this.

Cam’Ron and Dame Dash are back and this has finalé written all over it. Finality. The Harlem rapper pulled up to the ‘Gram and unloaded a new freestyle titled “Letter To Dame,” and if anyone was holding out hope for a Roc-A-Fella / Dipset reunion can forget it.

On the surface, the freestyle is calm, almost grown man reflective.

But the words cut and Can is surgical. Cam’Ron walks listeners through his relationship with the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, the early grind, wins, and the moments where trust was lost. This is not a diss record, but it feels like a resignation letter written. Cam’s spitting.

Killa does not dodge the uncomfortable parts either. He alludes to Dame Dash’s very public financial woes and legal troubles, dipping into accountability, decisions, and consequences. The tone is not celebratory. It is observational. That might be what makes it sting more. There is no yelling, no chest beating. Just a sense that the math has been done and the answer is what it is.

This is not the first time Cam’Ron has said the relationship is beyond repair. He has openly called it a point of no return before, and “Letter To Dame” feels like the artistic version of that same statement. Years of interviews, side comments, and social media back and forth all funnel into this moment. The freestyle sounds like closure.

Cam’Ron finally getting something off his chest that has lingered since Roc-A-Fella’s peak. The message lands clearly. Whatever bond once existed between these two…that is gone.

Dame is “it” now and we’re going to see what he has to say. History says he will not stay quiet for long. Most of us want to know if he’s going to get a rapper to do the talking. He’s done it before.