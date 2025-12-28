Fabolous Sends 50 Cent Cryptic Message, Tension Mounts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FABOLOUS popped up on Instagram and did what he has always done best. Say very little and let everybody else do the talking. Four words: “I’m back on my BS.” Just enough smoke to make Hip-Hop talk about what’s next. Check this out:

50 Cent has been making it clear that people who play with him eventually pay some kind of toll. Then came the freestyles with Fab’s being the stand out. When Fab drops a message he is being intentional. He is comfortable where he stands and that says a lot.

READ ALSO: 50 Cent Breaks Silence on Fabolous

Poking 50 Bear is not common in 2025. Fif has reach, money, influence and a very public appetite for humiliation. Fab does not look like he is rerouting around this situation. If anything, he looks planted. And people are OVERSTANDING…chipped-tooth Fab is BACK.

The Internet, of course, went into overdrive. Fans started breaking down Fab’s recent verse line by line. Watch this break down and tell me what you think in the comments.

It is also worth remembering that these two were cool once. But underneath that, there was always competition. They are from the era, same city. That kind of tension does not disappear…it just waits.

If this turns into a real showdown, which is might, it is going to be a classic. Like boxing, styles make fights! Fab is going to rap. Fifty, on the other hand, is not rushing into lyrical sparring with someone that ill. He is more likely to troll and find some dirt. Most stuff about Fab is public

The wild card is whether Fab has something tucked away. Fab knows he needs more than bars…and I cannot wait to see what he has. Pause.

Tell me what you think! Please!