Hip Hop Therapy to Improve Your Mental Health: Benefits and Tips of Using Rap as Therapy

Rap has always been more than music. It emerged as a voice of Black and Latino communities who were tired of economic and social discrimination.

Soon, it transformed into a disruptive force in music. Hip hop welcomed every listener because it felt relatable. Almost healing?

Indeed, music can help process emotions and better structure experiences. Hip hop started from a cultural movement that gradually found its place in psychology.

Hip Hop Therapy: A New Therapeutic Approach

Hip hop therapy originates from social work, when social workers needed to find common ground with youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. Dr. Edgar Tyson, an associate professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Social Service, was the first to structure all knowledge of the therapeutic effects of hip hop under a single framework—Hip Hop Therapy (HHT).

Dr. Edgar Tyson noticed that people of color and those from marginalized regions couldn’t relate to traditional therapy methods. But they were tightly connected to their culture: hip hop, rhythm, music, storytelling, and vulnerability.

Although hip hop therapy started out as an adaptation for communities facing systemic inequities, its elements (lyric analysis, beat-making, self-reflection, group discussions) have the potential to benefit broader populations.

Benefits of Rap Therapy

Better cultural competence in therapy.

The way rap therapy enables therapists to connect with clients is the most well-known benefit of this therapeutic approach. Because many people are skeptical of therapy, using hip hop culture references makes the therapist more relatable and not “someone who wants to change you.”

Stronger engagement among neurodivergent individuals.

Rhythm, repetition, and expressive storytelling are more natural ways to interact with a person. For people who scored high on a neurodivergent test online, talking on a grounded level is a prerequisite for therapy success. Self-expression promotes unmasking, meaning better self-esteem, meaning better overall well-being.

Effectiveness among youth.

As Dr. Tyson and further studies by Raphael Travis et al. showed, HHT is very effective among young people, who resist traditional therapy and therapists’ worldviews. Hip hop creates immediate familiarity, making it easier to build trust and open up about difficult experiences. The mentioned study by Raphael Travis et al. proved that hip hop therapy reduces symptoms of anxiety and stress and promotes healthier learning.

Built-in benefits of music therapy.

Music has a direct impact on the nervous system. A study published in the authoritative journal Health Psychology Review showed that music can decrease stress by nearly 70%. Writing or analyzing rap lyrics adds another layer, turning passive listening into active emotional work.

How to Find a Hip Hop Therapist

Finding a therapist who incorporates hip hop into their practice is generally harder because this method is still experimental. So, be intentional with your search. Several reliable ways to start are:

Organizations, like Beats Rhymes & Life or the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) , that specialize in music/culturally responsive mental health care. Some programs, such as School of Rap initiatives, also combine creative expression with therapeutic frameworks.

, that specialize in music/culturally responsive mental health care. Some programs, such as School of Rap initiatives, also combine creative expression with therapeutic frameworks. Online therapy platforms . Look for keywords like “music therapy,” “expressive arts therapy,” “culturally competent care,” or “hip hop therapy.” Therapists usually describe what cultural competence they have and if they use creative methods.

. Look for keywords like “music therapy,” “expressive arts therapy,” “culturally competent care,” or “hip hop therapy.” Therapists usually describe what cultural competence they have and if they use creative methods. Communities like Reddit or Quora. People on mental health discussion boards share their first experiences of rap therapy. You can ask them directly for a mental health professional they’ve seen. If forum users feel protective of their specialists, generally, reading about others’ journeys can give you a clearer idea of what to look for and what to expect.

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Hip Hop for Mental Health: Daily Tips

Although hip hop therapy is a therapeutic approach that requires therapist competence, it’s possible to practice it on your own. The tips recommended below are inspired by methods of rap and music therapy that help regulate your mood.

Start your day with energizing hip hop (120–130 BPM).

Music tempo matters a lot. The human nervous system has a unique ability to adapt to the rhythm it hears. Tracks in the range of 120-130 bpm mirror the heart rate during a light physical activity that produces serotonin and dopamine.

Don’t know which songs have this bpm? For example, Circles by Post Malone, Goosebumps by Travis Scott, or King Kunta by Kendrick Lamar. If you need more, type in “120 bpm songs” in Spotify, YouTube Music, or Apple Music. There will be user-created playlists and auto-playlists generated with your music taste in mind.

Avoid triggering or emotionally heavy tracks when overwhelmed.

It’s a fact that certain songs intensify sadness, anger, or anxiety, especially if they’re tied to personal memories. When you’re already feeling low, try to avoid such tunes. Hip hop is a perfect genre to find uplifting music.

Create a “safe playlist” for different emotional states.

Think of your playlists as tools. One for focus, one for calming down, one for motivation. Having these ready reduces your time for decision. You can also use these playlists when you don’t know how you feel. When the “anxious” playlist feels relatable, maybe your anxiety indeed is the main emotion you feel today.

Explore artists recommended by therapists.

Hip hop therapists recommend artists like Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Rick Ross/ Why them? These musicians blend storytelling with themes of resilience, identity, and growth. Their music also corresponds to the recommended bpm of 120-130.

Try writing your own lyrics.

A study by Raphael Travis suggested that the creative process related to hip hop music is instrumental in improving well-being. Writing a few lines about what you’re feeling can help externalize thoughts that otherwise stay stuck in your head. Once it’s on paper, it becomes something you can observe and don’t let it control you.

To Sum Up

Healing doesn’t have to be “traditional.” Hip hop therapy proves that what makes you feel good is what is going to heal you. The main rules are authenticity, expressiveness, and openness.

At the same time, it’s important to see hip hop therapy as a complement, not a replacement, for other forms of support. If you’re interested in this therapy, make sure to consult qualified specialists. If you practice it on your own, listen to your gut and energy. You don’t have to force yourself into methods that don’t fit.