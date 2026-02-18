Shyne Blasts Diddy, Praises 50 Cent & Re-Addressed Old Wounds In New Interview

Shyne revisited his past with Sean Diddy Combs while applauding 50 Cent, saying prison and deportation still define his journey.

Shyne says he wished he had someone like 50 Cent in his corner during his legal troubles involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I just don’t enter the chat randomly. But in private conversations, I’ve defended 50. I wish I had a 50 when Diddy did me dirty and sent me to prison for all that time,” Shyne said during a recent sitdown with AllHipHop’s Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro.

The former Bad Boy Records artist turned Belizean politician is speaking with renewed candor about the chapter that altered his life. In a conversation that, chiefly promoted his upcoming headlining performance in Brooklyn on May 2, he blended reflection with emotion. Shyne made it clear he still carries the weight of his 2001 conviction tied to the 1999 Club New York shooting in Manhattan that left three bystanders injured.

READ ALSO: Shyne Announces Brooklyn Homecoming Concert In May

The remarks land at a moment when several former associates have begun reassessing their ties to Combs. For Shyne, this is not a trending topic but a lived experience that resulted in a 10 year prison sentence and eventual deportation to Belize for over another decade. He was convicted of assault reckless endangerment and gun possession following the nightclub dispute involving Combs. He has long maintained his innocence.

Shyne talks about how Diddy destroyed his life. Interviewers: Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro pic.twitter.com/M3FbGcks1P — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) February 16, 2026

“Yes, there was a moment where I was larger than life while incarcerated… I was giving them the work. Every opportunity I get, I let people know how terrible a human being I thought he was,” he said. “But after that, when I got out, people kind of got over it. I was deported and lost my voice. And so people didn’t really want to hear about Diddy. They had kind of gotten over it at that point. But he’s the reason I’m deported.”

He also professed that he has not watched the Netflix docu-series Sean Combs: The Reckoning because it would force him to relive his trauma.

Shyne’s public support of 50 Cent is especially striking given 50’s long running rivalry with Combs.

That tension escalated when 50 Cent executive produced the Netflix series, which examined the long-running allegations surrounding the Bad Boy founder. Despite backing 50’s stance, Shyne said he deliberately avoided watching the project.

“I didn’t watch it because that’s my trauma,” he said during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “Without getting into what he did to Cassie and all the other people that accused him, I know what he did to me as far as sending me to prison.”

Shyne conducted an entire interview with AllHipHop, where he explains his new ventures, new music and his thoughts on politics.