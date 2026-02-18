Tsu Surf Went From Free Man, Back To Prison, Rumors Say

Tsu Surf completed his federal racketeering sentence but was reportedly transferred to Michigan to serve time tied to a separate 2011 firearm conviction.

This is a rumor that is going to read like a news article. The rumors and the talk is now at a fever pitch with our dude Tsu Surf! Here is what we are hearing:

Tsu Surf completed his federal RICO sentence this week but instead of walking free he was transferred to a Michigan jail to serve time on an older gun conviction.

The New Jersey Battle rap standout, born Rahjon Cox, had been scheduled for release from federal custody on February 16, 2026, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. People in the culture had been anticipating his return. But, that may not be the case.

Surf was arrested in October 2022 in New Jersey as part of a federal indictment tied to alleged gang activity. In November 2023, he pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. A federal judge in Newark sentenced him to five years in prison, imposed a $15,000 fine and ordered three years of supervised release following his incarceration. Under federal guidelines, there is no traditional parole, though inmates may receive credit for good behavior or qualify for halfway house placement.

As his federal term concluded, expectations mounted that the esteemed battle MC would return home. However, records indicate that immediately upon completion of the federal sentence, he was transferred to Michigan authorities to begin serving a separate sentence stemming from a 2011 firearm case. That sentence reportedly carries a term of 12 to 30 months. That is a long time ago. I am wondering what happened here. Did they have an outstanding warrant and caught up with him after he was arrested? Or something else?

It remains unclear whether the Michigan sentence will run concurrently with time already served or consecutively, which could extend his incarceration. Publicly available records have not yet clarified how much credit, if any, Surf may receive toward the 12 to 30 month term. This is all speculation.

Legal experts note that transfers like this are common when an individual has unresolved or outstanding state matters. Once a federal sentence concludes, authorities often release the inmate directly into the custody of another jurisdiction if a detainer has been lodged.

As of now, neither Surf nor his representatives have issued a public statement addressing the transfer. The development has sparked renewed conversation within the Battle rap and broader Hip-Hop communities.

For now, the celebration is postponed. Now, I know why my source on Tsu Surf was so tight-lipped about the case.